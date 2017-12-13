Pinellas authorities to address video of violent arrest

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities will finally address allegations of excessive force months after a video surfaced of a violent arrest in their jurisdiction.

Video obtained by News Channel 8 shows a struggle between two Pinellas Deputies and Jimarez Reed on May 25 in Pinellas Park.

In the video, Reed is pinned down with both arms seemingly extended and in view when officers begin hitting him. The deputies continue to hit Reed repeatedly. One appears to be pulling his dreadlocks while the other strikes him in the head or neck.

After the incident, Reed was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

In October, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident took place in their jurisdiction, but would not provide more information.

Pinellas authorities will discuss the outcome of their investigation into the incident at a press conference Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference live on WFLA.com.

