Pinellas authorities to address video of violent arrest

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas authorities will finally address allegations of excessive force months after a video surfaced of a violent arrest in their jurisdiction.

Jimarez Reed. Photo courtesy of Pinellas County Jail.

Video obtained by News Channel 8 shows a struggle between two Pinellas Deputies and Jimarez Reed on May 25 in Pinellas Park.

In the video, Reed is pinned down with both arms seemingly extended and in view when officers begin hitting him. The deputies continue to hit Reed repeatedly. One appears to be pulling his dreadlocks while the other strikes him in the head or neck.

After the incident, Reed was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and obstructing or resisting an officer without violence.

In October, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident took place in their jurisdiction, but would not provide more information.

Pinellas authorities will discuss the outcome of their investigation into the incident at a press conference Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference live on WFLA.com.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s