Man arrested for breaking into cell phone towers, stealing batteries, causing interruption to 911 system

(WFLA) – Some cell phone towers are shut down across the Tampa Bay area because someone was breaking into them and stealing batteries.

“That is really selfish and heartless of someone to do,” said Destiny Little, who lives near the tower in Gibsonton that was broken into.

Deputies say that someone is William Bingham.

He’s accused of breaking in to cell towers all across the Tampa Bay aea and stealing batteries. The batteries powered cell signal for T-Mobile and Verizon.

The theft caused interruption to the 911 operating system. People who live nearby are upset.

“This area has a lot of elderly people in it and they’ve lived here all their lives and what if one of them fell? Like my grandma lives right around the corner and I don’t know what I would do if she fell and wasn’t able to call for help,” said Tiffany Arroyo.

Deputies say interfering with the 911 system could result in life or death.

“This potentially could go to just a burglary or property crime, into a crime where someone has died because they weren’t able to get medical help because of their criminal behavior,” said Corporal Larry McKinnon with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Bingham didn’t act alone during these break ins. He knew the code to get into the outside fence and then let himself in to the building to get the batteries, which he sold for fast cash.

“That is people’s families you’re messing with. You’re messing with people’s work, messing with people’s liveliness. Everything is technology now a days,” said Arroyo.

The incident is still under investigation. Deputies say more arrests will come later.

