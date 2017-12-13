Look up! Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Stargazers will have quite a treat the night of December 13 and the morning 14th.

The Geminid Meteor shower will make a spectacular return to our skies after being blocked out in 2016 by a bright supermoon.

This nearly 200-year-old meteor shower is associated with the near-Earth asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

The stream of tiny space objects that trail the asteroid interact with the Earth’s atmosphere creating the shower.

“The Geminid Meteor Shower is considered one of the most active and brilliant displays. At its most active, spectators can view up to 120 meteors per hour streaking across the night sky,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

This year’s shower is expected to be one of the best. The 26-day-old moon will limit light disruption from Earth’s only natural satellite.

For the best view, look at the eastern sky just after midnight and get away from urban areas to avoid light pollution.

The meteors should be visible at 58° above the horizon streaming away from the constellation Gemini. At its peak, Tampa Bay area stargazers should witness up to 85 meteors per hour.