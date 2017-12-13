Local organization to give hundreds of bikes to Tampa Bay area kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of children will find new bikes under their tree this holiday season thanks to a local biking enthusiast.

“It blows my mind. It’s hard to put into words what this organization means to so many people,” said Julius Tobin, who heads up Onbikes.

The nonprofit was born when Tobin and his buddies went for a bike ride and decided to come up with a way to give needy children new bikes for the holidays.

They came up with the idea to organize The Winter Wonder Ride. It started off small, but Tobin knew he was onto something when he and his friends dropped off the first bike to a Tampa mom.

“She opened up her door. She had a red nightgown and a Santa hat, she opened up her arms hugged us and started crying. At that point we realized we were onto something,” said Tobin.

This year, thousands of biking enthusiasts showed up in support of the ride that now has corporate sponsors and the wheels in motion to hand out thousands of bikes to kids across Tampa Bay.

“We give the bikes to law enforcement, foster homes and parents. We are not looking to be the heroes, we just want to make sure the bikes get to children in need,” said Tobin.

The idea is getting national attention and other cities are hoping to organize similar events.

Putting wheels in motion to make children smile this holiday season makes Julius Tobin a Gr8 Inspiration.