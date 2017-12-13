House heavily damaged after fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.(WFLA) – Officials say a home was heavily damaged by a fire in Tampa this evening.

According to Hillsborough Fire Rescue, the fire broke out on the 600 block of Drew Ct.

When crews arrived at the scene, they could see heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. By the time they arrived, everyone inside had made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 15 minutes, but the home still sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

