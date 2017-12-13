Florida Missing Child Alert issued for boy, 5

By Published:

CALLAHAN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Camden Cunningham of Callahan.

Officials say Camden was last seen in the area of the 5600th block of Nassau Oaks Drive in Callahan, and may be traveling in a white Kia in the company of 25-year-old Adrienna Jones, and 33-year-old James Anderson.

Camden is described as a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 3’06” and weighs approximately 40 pounds.

Jones is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’08” and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anderson is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his neck and arms. He is 5’11” and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-0331 or 911.

