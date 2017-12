LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first Sumatran tiger cubs born at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom made their debut at the park on Wednesday.

The 4-month-old cubs, named Anala and Jeda, are being introduced into the Maharajah Jungle Trek habitat and guests can see them periodically.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 left in the wild.

