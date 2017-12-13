Dunedin officials searching for owner of ring found after Christmas parade

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – City of Dunedin employees are hoping to return a ring they found after the weekend Christmas parade to its rightful owner.

The ring was discovered Monday morning at the Public Works Department on County Road 1 by Public Services Director Keith Fogarty.

Fogarty said he was throwing away cardboard boxes when he noticed something shiny in the street sweeper dump area.

At first, he thought it was a piece of glass but he walked closer and discovered it was a ring.

The street sweeper cleaned Douglas Avenue after the parade Saturday night. Hundreds were in attendance.

The parade started at Dunedin Stadium on Beltrees Street and ended near downtown on Monroe Street.

The debris was dumped Monday at public works.

If you recognize the ring, you’re asked to contact Dunedin Public Works at 727-298-3232.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: