Dunedin officials searching for owner of ring found after Christmas parade

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – City of Dunedin employees are hoping to return a ring they found after the weekend Christmas parade to its rightful owner.

The ring was discovered Monday morning at the Public Works Department on County Road 1 by Public Services Director Keith Fogarty.

Fogarty said he was throwing away cardboard boxes when he noticed something shiny in the street sweeper dump area.

At first, he thought it was a piece of glass but he walked closer and discovered it was a ring.

The street sweeper cleaned Douglas Avenue after the parade Saturday night. Hundreds were in attendance.

The parade started at Dunedin Stadium on Beltrees Street and ended near downtown on Monroe Street.

The debris was dumped Monday at public works.

If you recognize the ring, you’re asked to contact Dunedin Public Works at 727-298-3232.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s