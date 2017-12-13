Chicken, beef spill on roadway after train splits semi-truck in Lakeland collision

By and Published:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck was split in half when a train crashed into it Wednesday morning in Lakeland.

The crash happened at Ingraham Avenue near Oleander Street. 

No one was injured, but crews now have a big mess to clean up.

The semi-truck was carrying chicken and beef that spilled all over the road when the train hit the truck, splitting it down the middle.

Half of the semi-truck remains at the scene, the other half was taken away by a tow truck.

CSX officers and Lakeland police are at the scene investigating, trying to figure out how it happened.

Ingraham Avenue is blocked off in both directions while the cleanup continues.

