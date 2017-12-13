Bomb threat reported at Sebring High School

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Sebring High School Wednesday morning.

Highlands County deputies say the school received a suspicious fax about explosive devices. The school was evacuated and students were taken to the Highlands News-Sun Center.

Nothing has been found at the school at this time but deputies say they, along with the school board, are taking the threat seriously.

School officials say parents are allowed to pick up their children at the north gate of the Highlands News-Sun Center with proper identification.

Students who drove to school are not allowed to pick their cars up until the school is cleared by law enforcement officers.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

