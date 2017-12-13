Babysitter’s boyfriend gets life for 1999 killing of Florida girl

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a little girl who disappeared nearly 20 years ago.

News outlets report that 46-year-old Keith Wilson was sentenced Monday. He was convicted in October of second-degree murder.

Authorities say 4-year-old Pilar Rodriguez went missing in Punta Gorda in 1999. Wilson’s then-girlfriend, Melissa Harding-Jones, had been Pilar’s babysitter. The woman testified that Wilson punched the girl, who died several days later. Wilson took the girl’s body away in a garbage bag. It has never been found.

Harding-Jones told police Wilson forced Pilar to sleep in the closet, take cold showers and air dry. He would also force her to stay awake all night while standing up. She also alleges Wilson placed a dog collar around the child’s neck and kept her tied to the bed frame with a leash, and he cut her hair short to make her look more like a boy.

Prior to Pilar’s death, Harding Jones stated Keith Wilson raped the child.

Harding-Jones previously pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

After being considered a cold case, new information and new witnesses came to light in 2009 when Wilson’s stepfather told investigators he saw a pink blanket in the trunk of Wilson’s car with a child’s purple foot sticking out of it. Wilson was arrested in July 2013 and was sentenced to life four years later.

