Animal rights group claims Florida dairy farm owner abused cows

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WFLA) – An animal rights group claims employees at the Larson Dairy Farm in Okeechobee abused and tormented cows while the owner was present and participating.

According to Animal Recovery Mission, undercover investigators recorded and documented more abuse at the farm. ARM says the video affirms Jacob Larson, the farm’s owner was present and participating on numerous occasions.

Last month, ARM called for felony charges to be brought against the farm after they were able to produce video of widespread abuse at the farm.

The organization is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to share more details of their findings.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: