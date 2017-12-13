Alaska covered by 15 inches of snow in just 90 minutes

(WFLA) — In just five days during the first week of December, 76 inches of snow fell with 24 inches more in the forecast, according to Alaska DOT&PF.

Then on December 7, a whopping 15 inches of additional snow blanketed the ground in just 90 minutes.

Folks on social media are going bonkers over the numbers, but let’s put the incredible snow rate observed in Alaska into “Florida-speak”.

“Fifteen inches of snow melted down would equal 1.5 inches of liquid water,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. “So, this storm manages to drop an inch and a half of water in one hour. This would be like a Florida summertime thunderstorm falling in a winter climate.”

As rain in Florida, it may not the biggest deal. But in Alaska, some people were trapped.

Multiple avalanches were reported due to the warm temps and heavy snow. Crews were unable to clear the roads until the conditions improved.

As of Wednesday morning, Alaska was seeing some rain and chilly temps.

