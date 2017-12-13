Alaska covered by 15 inches of snow in just 90 minutes

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Kirk Manley

(WFLA) — In just five days during the first week of December, 76 inches of snow fell with 24 inches more in the forecast, according to Alaska DOT&PF.

Then on December 7, a whopping 15 inches of additional snow blanketed the ground in just 90 minutes.

Folks on social media are going bonkers over the numbers, but let’s put the incredible snow rate observed in Alaska into “Florida-speak”.

“Fifteen inches of snow melted down would equal 1.5 inches of liquid water,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. “So, this storm manages to drop an inch and a half of water in one hour. This would be like a Florida summertime thunderstorm falling in a winter climate.”

As rain in Florida, it may not the biggest deal. But in Alaska, some people were trapped.

Multiple avalanches were reported due to the warm temps and heavy snow. Crews were unable to clear the roads until the conditions improved.

As of Wednesday morning, Alaska was seeing some rain and chilly temps.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s