2 St. Pete police employees punished after convictions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two employees of the St. Petersburg Police Department have been punished for two separate incidents, the agency said.

Police say 46-year-old Officer Reginald Mitchell, a 22-year member of the force, was suspended for 160 hours after police say he solicited a sex worker.

In June, undercover detectives saw Mitchell picking up a prostitute on 34th Street North in his personal car on his day off.

A complaint was filed against Mitchell for “Conviction or Guilty of a Felony or Misdemeanor” and “Conduct Unbecoming an Employee.”

In another incident, Sergeant James D. Lofton, an 18-year member of the force, was demoted to the rank of an officer after police say he threw a bullet at a fellow officer in September.

Police say while on duty and armed, Lofton went to another officer’s home and engaged in a verbal dispute, and threw a bullet at the officer out of anger.

“This was perceived as a threat and possible aggravated assault since Sergeant Lofton had his department-issued firearm in plain view and accessible on his belt,” the department said in a statement.

A complaint was filed against Lofton for “Conviction or Guilt of a Felony or Misdemeanor”, “Conduct Unbecoming an Employee” and “Improper Procedures.”

He was also suspended 160 hours. No criminal charges were filed.

MORE TOP STORIES: