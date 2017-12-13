2 St. Pete police employees punished after convictions

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two employees of the St. Petersburg Police Department have been punished for two separate incidents, the agency said.

Police say 46-year-old Officer Reginald Mitchell, a 22-year member of the force, was suspended for 160 hours after police say he solicited a sex worker.

In June, undercover detectives saw Mitchell picking up a prostitute on 34th Street North in his personal car on his day off.

A complaint was filed against Mitchell for “Conviction or Guilty of a Felony or Misdemeanor” and “Conduct Unbecoming an Employee.”

In another incident, Sergeant James D. Lofton, an 18-year member of the force, was demoted to the rank of an officer after police say he threw a bullet at a fellow officer in September.

Police say while on duty and armed, Lofton went to another officer’s home and engaged in a verbal dispute, and threw a bullet at the officer out of anger.

“This was perceived as a threat and possible aggravated assault since Sergeant Lofton had his department-issued firearm in plain view and accessible on his belt,” the department said in a statement.

A complaint was filed against Lofton for “Conviction or Guilt of a Felony or Misdemeanor”, “Conduct Unbecoming an Employee” and “Improper Procedures.”

He was also suspended 160 hours. No criminal charges were filed.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s