2 Pinellas deputies face suspension after violent encounter caught on dash cam

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pinellas County deputies are being suspended for their actions during a violent arrest.

Both faced complaints of using “excessive force,” but aren’t facing discipline for that.

Deputy Alexander Edge will serve 15 days with no pay. Deputy Jason Fineran will serve 5 days.

Deputy Edge, responding to a call about a man with a gun, arrived to find Jimarez Reed in the front yard.

Later, Deputy Jason Fineran arrives, dash cam rolling.

“He’s not showing his hands. He’s acting crazy. He’s acting out of control. He’s yelling, screaming, running around the car,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Deputy Edge approaches Reed from behind.

“This situation could and should have been avoided had Deputy Edge not jumped on Reed’s back and he had waited for backup deputies so that contact could have been made with Reed safely,” said the sheriff.

Hitting Reed seven times, and later five more times, and pulling his hair? Justified, says the review board and the sheriff.

The deputies feared being shot by the .45 caliber they thought Reed carried in his waistband.

But there were other policy violations, this time for Deputy Fineran.

“The reason why there’s no audio initially is because Deputy Fineran intentionally turned it off, which is a direct violation of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office policy,” said Sheriff Gualtieri.

Reed’s attorney has questions about that.

“What were you doing or saying that was inappropriate that you needed to turn your mic off?” asked Michele Rayner.

The sheriff stresses the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

Rayner agrees.

“We don’t know what has happened. We only know his deputy’s recitation of the facts, which I don’t believe is credible,” said Rayner.

The attorney believes the deputies did use excessive force.

She notes all charges relating to this incident against her client are dismissed.

