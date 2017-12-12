WATCH: Sting performs with The Florida Orchestra to raise record funds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – “An Intimate Evening with The Florida Orchestra and Sting” turned out to be record-breaking event.

The Florida Orchestra’s 50th anniversary gala, featuring a sold-out performance by Sting, was the orchestra’s most successful ever, raising a record $1.5 million to support TFO’s community programs.

More than 2,000 patrons packed the Mahaffey Theater.

The 90-minute concert, under the baton of Music Director Michael Francis, put the orchestra in the spotlight as the 16-time Grammy winner performed symphonic arrangements of his biggest hits, including “Fields of Gold,” “Roxanne” and “Every Breath You Take.”

Tickets for the concert sold out in a week.

The $1.5 million raised through the gala includes fundraising donations and concert-only ticket sales.

The Florida Orchestra is the premier – and largest – orchestra in the state and regularly performs concerts in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

