‘The Rock’ reveals girlfriend expecting baby girl in adorable Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's family is about to get a whole lot bigger!

The movie star and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, shared they are expecting another baby girl on Instagram.

The adorable post featured the couple’s first daughter Jasmine Lia ready to be a big sister.

“(We) are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis,” the Instagram caption reads. “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Johnson and Hashian are no strangers to the Instagram reveal. The couple welcomed precious Jasmine Lia almost two years ago in another warm post.

Congrats to these three on their new addition!

