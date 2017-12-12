Tampa to light 15-foot menorah for Hanukkah celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the Jewish festival of lights approaches each holiday season, folks in the Tampa Bay community gather to celebrate.

During Hanukkah, a nine-candle menorah called a “hanukkiah”, is used to represent the eight nights of the holiday with the ninth candle lighting all the others.

The 15-foot candle holder will light up the town from Tampa’s City Hall as the Chanukah in the City celebration begins Tuesday night.

“The menorah represents the diversity of all people and Chanukah in the city promises to be an exciting opportunity for Tampa citizens of all backgrounds to gather together in celebration,” said Rabbi Mendy Dubrowski, who organized the lighting.

Tampa city council member Harry Cohen will have the honor to light the first candle in celebration.

City Hall’s menorah is one of the thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, helping children and adults from all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

For the first time this year, the Tampa Fire Department with host the “Gelt Drop”. Firefighters plan to soar their latter trucks sky high to let it rain chocolate coins.

The Tampa ceremony will feature Dallas the Entertainer, Professional Break-dancers, Popcorn, Latke Demo by Publix, Face Painting, Gyroscope, LIVE Music, Cotton Candy, Balloon Artist, Spray Paint Artist, Caricaturist, Crafts 4 Kids and The Hebrew Academy Choir.