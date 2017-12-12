Tampa police detectives searching for armed suspect involved in 3 hotel robberies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives are searching for an armed suspect responsible for three hotel robberies.

The latest armed robbery took place at the West Wing Hotel Tuesday morning.

The suspect walked up to the front desk, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Detectives believe the same man committed similar armed robberies at two hotels along 50th street on Nov. 20 and Monday.

The suspect fled on foot carrying a New York Yankees backpack in all three armed robberies.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash.