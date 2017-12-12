Tampa police detectives searching for armed suspect involved in 3 hotel robberies

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives are searching for an armed suspect responsible for three hotel robberies.

The latest armed robbery took place at the West Wing Hotel Tuesday morning.

The suspect walked up to the front desk, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Detectives believe the same man committed similar armed robberies at two hotels along 50th street on Nov. 20 and Monday.

The suspect fled on foot carrying a New York Yankees backpack in all three armed robberies.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in cash.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s