Tampa middle school employee arrested for soliciting nude pictures, sex from students

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A middle school teacher’s aide in Hillsborough County has been arrested for soliciting naked pictures and sex from two students on Instagram.

According to jail records, 24-year-old Quinton Bradford was arrested Tuesday for using a computer to solicit charges.

The soliciting happened between Sep. 1 and Dec. 11 of this year, according to an arrest report.

Police say Bradford befriended one of the victims on Instagram and sent them direct messages “admiring their beauty.” Bradford is accused of escalating the conversation by asking for nude pictures. The arrest report states the victim sent him two pictures.

Bradford then asked the victim to meet with him over the weekend to have sex, according to investigators.

According to the criminal report, Bradford was also sending direct messages to a second victim during that time period and asked for nude pictures three times.

Jail records indicate that Bradford works as a paraprofessional at Buchanan Middle School on Bearss Avenue. That’s where he was arrested Monday.

A spokesperson for Hillsborough County Public Schools says he has been with the district since September 2014, and confirmed that he works at Buchanan. He has now been removed from the school until he meets with the office of professional standards. The spokesperson says they will move toward termination.

Jail records say Bradford was released Tuesday around 4:00 a.m.

