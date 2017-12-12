Holiday houses in Tampa Bay light up with Christmas decorations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tis the season for holiday decorations galore and the Tampa Bay is excited to join in on the fun!

Homes all around the Bay area are firing up their best display of holiday lights and you won’t want to miss them.

55,000 Christmas lights are synchronized to music, led by your very own radio at the Streamside Drive Christmas Lights. The eco-friendly display features a 17-foot tall Mickey Mouse, the Grinch, his dog Max and much more.

These lights will be on full display Monday through Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 6 to 10 p.m. The Tampa holiday home is located at 11048 Streamside Drive.

A Davenport holiday extravaganza is also catching a lot of eyes in the area.

Each outdoor video at the Banbor Christmas Light Show plays along to a different song with a new light show every time.

The celebration even wows from inside the home so you won’t miss a moment of the Christmas cheer.

You can check out that display at 7237 Mystic Brook Way every half-hour from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

And although it is the only house on the block with dancing lights, many other homes are lit up ready to show off their holiday spirit.

If you know of a house we should include in our must-see list, let us know about it on our WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page. Don’t forget to share your holiday display with us too!

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD