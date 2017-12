VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters believe a space heater caused a fire early Tuesday morning in Valrico.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the home on Pierce Christie Drive around 5 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, everyone was already out of the home. No injuries were reported.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater.

