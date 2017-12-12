Search underway for ‘dangerous’ suspect after attempted armed robbery of Lakeland taxi driver

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an attempted armed robbery suspect in Polk County.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Edner Dely of Dade City, is considered armed and dangerous. 

Deputies say Dely attempted an armed robbery against a taxi driver just after midnight on Monday at the Sunoco on West Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.

The victim drove Dely from an office building in Dade City to a location in Lakeland and then to the Sunoco so he could get cash out from an ATM to pay the taxi driver.

While the taxi was stopped at the gas station, Dely got out and went to the ATM. When he returned, deputies say he pulled a small chrome handgun out of his pocket and demanded the victim give him everything.

When the victim said he didn’t have anything, Dely ran away.

Dely is described as a black male about 6’5″ and 280 pounds. He was wearing black shorts, a black hooded jacket and black sneakers at the time of the incident. His last known address is on Goldenrod Court in Dade City.

The sheriff’s office has issued an arrest warrant for attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dely has a criminal history that includes arrests for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, displaying a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school and battery. He also has a previous felony conviction for armed burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call (863) 298-6947 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

