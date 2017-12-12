Salvation Army to assist families who lost everything in fire at Brookshire Townhomes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for mothers and their children after they lost everything, including their Christmas presents, in a massive fire in Tampa Monday night.

It happened at the Brookshire Townhomes around 3:30 p.m.

Families, including mothers and their newborns, suffered incredible losses.

Many ran out so fast, they wrapped their children in blankets.

So many News Channel 8 viewers were heartbroken as we shared the stories of the families, that they reached out by the hundreds, calling and messaging us, offering to help.

8 On Your Side is happy to share the good news that after we reached out to The Salvation Army, they are stepping in, with the help of your donations.

“We’re just this week going to help 1,000 families with our angel tree program and we’ve filled up some spots so we can be sure these families can be served so they have a great Christmas,” said Captain Andy Miller with The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is asking for your donations to help these families, as they do not require any more goods or food right now.

You can donate and find more about donating by going online.