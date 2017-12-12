Salvation Army to assist families who lost everything in fire at Brookshire Townhomes

News Channel 8 Reporter Melanie Michael By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for mothers and their children after they lost everything, including their Christmas presents, in a massive fire in Tampa Monday night.

It happened at the Brookshire Townhomes around 3:30 p.m.

Families, including mothers and their newborns, suffered incredible losses.

RELATED: Tampa moms, newborns, toddlers lose everything before Christmas in massive fire

Many ran out so fast, they wrapped their children in blankets.

So many News Channel 8 viewers were heartbroken as we shared the stories of the families, that they reached out by the hundreds, calling and messaging us, offering to help.

8 On Your Side is happy to share the good news that after we reached out to The Salvation Army, they are stepping in, with the help of your donations.

“We’re just this week going to help 1,000 families with our angel tree program and we’ve filled up some spots so we can be sure these families can be served so they have a great Christmas,” said Captain Andy Miller with The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is asking for your donations to help these families, as they do not require any more goods or food right now.

You can donate and find more about donating by going online.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s