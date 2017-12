BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a semi-truck temporarily shut down part of I-75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked near SR-64. All lanes have since reopened.

Bradenton: SB 75 ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN at SR 64 from an earlier crash involving a disabled semi. Traffic remains JAMMED from the southern apex ()275/75 split. Travel time from the 275/75 split to Sr 64 is around an hour. pic.twitter.com/CYdMLtgM38 — Leslee Lacey (@LesleeLacey) December 12, 2017

While the lanes were closed, News Channel 8 traffic reporter Leslee Lacey reported a nearly two-hour traffic delay in the area.

Bradenton: Traffic is slammed in Manatee County on SB 75 from the 275/75 apex down to SR 64. All SB lanes closed due to a semi blocking lanes. Heading SB? Take 41, 19 or 301 instead. This is about a 2 hour delay right now! pic.twitter.com/ucueT3jAxJ — Leslee Lacey (@LesleeLacey) December 12, 2017

Lacey recommends taking 41, 19 or 301 as an alternative route if you’re headed south.

News Channel 8 is working to learn more about the crash and any injuries.