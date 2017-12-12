Police search for suspect in armed robberies at 3 Tampa hotels

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for three hotel robberies.

The latest crime in the string of robberies happened Tuesday at the West Wing Hotel on East Fowler Avenue just before 4 a.m. 

Police say the suspect walked up to the front desk, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Investigators believe that same man is responsible for robbing the Quality Inn on North 50th Street around 3 a.m. Monday. Back on Nov. 20, police say the man robbed the Days Inn on North 50th Street around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect was seen running from the scene of all three robberies carrying a New York Yankees backpack.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s