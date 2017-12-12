Police search for suspect in armed robberies at 3 Tampa hotels

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man who they believe is responsible for three hotel robberies.

The latest crime in the string of robberies happened Tuesday at the West Wing Hotel on East Fowler Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Police say the suspect walked up to the front desk, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

Investigators believe that same man is responsible for robbing the Quality Inn on North 50th Street around 3 a.m. Monday. Back on Nov. 20, police say the man robbed the Days Inn on North 50th Street around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect was seen running from the scene of all three robberies carrying a New York Yankees backpack.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

