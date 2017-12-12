Police arrest 15-year-old porch pirate in Pinellas Park

By Published:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Pinellas Park for stealing a package from a porch less than 24 hours after it happened.

Police say the suspect was caught on video around 2 p.m. Monday taking a package from a home on 52nd Way North. A laptop was inside the package.

Thanks to tips they received, officers were able to identify the suspect and took him into custody Tuesday morning.

The laptop was found at the teenager’s home.

According to police, the boy was walking through the neighborhood when he saw the package at the front door and took it.

Police are asking everyone to have packages sent to friends, family members or neighbors if you can’t be home when it’s supposed to be delivered.

Other options consumers can consider include having packages sent to work, using a temporary P.O. box or requesting a signature for the package so it won’t be left at the front door.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s