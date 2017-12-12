Police arrest 15-year-old porch pirate in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Pinellas Park for stealing a package from a porch less than 24 hours after it happened.

Police say the suspect was caught on video around 2 p.m. Monday taking a package from a home on 52nd Way North. A laptop was inside the package.

Thanks to tips they received, officers were able to identify the suspect and took him into custody Tuesday morning.

The laptop was found at the teenager’s home.

According to police, the boy was walking through the neighborhood when he saw the package at the front door and took it.

Police are asking everyone to have packages sent to friends, family members or neighbors if you can’t be home when it’s supposed to be delivered.

Other options consumers can consider include having packages sent to work, using a temporary P.O. box or requesting a signature for the package so it won’t be left at the front door.

