PHOTOS: Meth lab found at homeless camp in Zephyrhills, 3 charged

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people are facing drug charges after deputies found a methamphetamine lab at a homeless camp in Pasco County.

Deputies went to investigate the makeshift homeless camp near Gall Boulevard and Paul S. Buchman Highway after someone told them people who were involved in criminal activity were living in tents.

Responding units heard voices in a tent and announced their presence. Three people then came out of the tent. They have been identified as 36-year-old Joseph McClure, 41-year-old Allan Norman and 30-year-old Christina McManis.

During their investigation, units found what appeared to be an active meth lab at the camp.

McClure, Norman and McManis are all charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Meth lab at homeless camp View as list View as gallery Open Gallery