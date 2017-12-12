Pedestrian dead after being hit by two cars in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 55-year-old man was killed in St. Petersburg when police say he walked into a road and was hit by two vehicles.

The crash happened on 34th Street North near 30th Avenue North around 7 p.m. Monday.

St. Pete police say 55-year-old Hank Henry William Taylor walked midblock into the path of a 2002 Ford Explorer headed south on 34th Street. Taylor was then hit by a 2013 Nissan Altima, officers say.

Both drivers stopped at the scene after the crash.

Investigators are still looking into the crash, but say no charges are expected at this time.

