NYC suspect taunted Trump on Facebook before attempted attack

This undated photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in the explosion near New York’s Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Ullah is suspected of strapping a pipe bomb to his body and setting off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, injuring himself and a few others. (New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission via AP)

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The man accused of setting off a pipe bomb in a New York City subway posted on Facebook about President Donald Trump before his attempted terror attack, NBC News reports.

According to the report, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah posted, “Trump you failed to protect your nation.” The information comes from a criminal complaint that was filed Tuesday.

Ullah has been charged with supporting an act of terrorism, making a terroristic threat and weapon possession following Monday’s explosion.

Investigators say he had a crude pipe bomb strapped on and tried to set it off during rush hour. It did not go off all the way, and only Ullah suffered serious injuries.

The suspect is an immigrant from Bangladesh who came to the United States in 2011.

He told authorities he wanted to retaliate for United States action against Islamic State extremists.

Investigators say the suspect looked at IS propaganda online, but did not have any known contact with militants. They believe he acted alone.

