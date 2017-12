LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police officers will be handing out “warning coupons” good for a free ham from Publix to some lucky drivers from now until Christmas.

According to the department’s Facebook page, an anonymous donor purchased 48 vouchers and is helping officers spread holiday cheer.

The department did warn that not all officers have them, so they urge drivers “don’t go ‘showing off’ in traffic just to get our attention!”

