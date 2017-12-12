Holding son, Kimmel tearfully pleads for child health care

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night show after a week off for the boy’s heart surgery.

My son Billy helped me with the monologue last night… #FundCHIPNow and sign up for #ACA here https://t.co/fMZZTScweF DEADLINE 12/15!! pic.twitter.com/L9qNTbj3R4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 12, 2017

Kimmel was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve children’s health coverage, a cause he has championed since his son Billy was born with a heart defect in April.

Jimmy returns with Baby Billy TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ilSNIqMQqQ — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) December 12, 2017

Billy needed one surgery just after his birth and had a follow-up operation last week.

Kimmel kept up his ardent advocacy Monday night, urging Congress to restore the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which has been left unfunded and stuck in a political stalemate since September.

Kimmel said it’s “disgusting” that Congress is putting tax cuts for millionaires ahead of the lives of children.

