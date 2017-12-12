FBI agent removed from Russia probe called Trump an ‘idiot’

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
In this Dec. 12, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks before signing the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2018, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team over politically charged text messages at one point referred to Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, as an “idiot.” The Associated Press reviewed dozens of text messages between Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, and Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer who was detailed to Mueller’s team earlier this year. The Justice Department turned the messages over to Congress on Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team over politically charged text messages referred to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as an “idiot.”

The Associated Press reviewed dozens of text messages between FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok (struhk) and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The Justice Department turned the messages over to Congress on Tuesday.

Strzok was among the agents working with Mueller to investigate potential coordination between Trump and the Russia campaign. He was also heavily involved in the investigation last year into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The text messages ended in late 2016, months before Mueller’s appointment.

Strzok left the team last summer after the texts were discovered.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s