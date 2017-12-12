Dealer at poker table caught stacking deck at Derby Lanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A card dealer was caught on camera stacking the deck on Sunday.

Investigators say Tishun Butler, 30, was a dealer at a poker table at Derby Lanes, and helped an ex-employee win.

Video surveillance caught Butler stacking the deck, placing the hand’s winning card between the burn card and the losing card.

At the end of the deck, Butler allegedly manipulated the cards to give the appearance he was shuffling, while hiding the action from the designated player.

The player maxed out his bets in the second set. The maximum bet was $2,000.

The player cashed out $29,600 and denied cheating.

Butler is charged with scheming to defraud (more than $20,000, less than $50,000), which is a felony.

