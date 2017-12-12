Controversial changes could be coming to the Venice Fishing Pier

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Venice City Council is proposing some very controversial changes to a popular tourist spot.

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, the Venice Fishing Pier provides free entertainment for everyone, whether you want to sight see or catch the big one. People travel from all over the country to come here.

“This is a protected, pristine, beautiful part of Florida. You still feel like it’s the beach in the [1940s],” said visitor Carol Rabinowitz.

But that all could soon change. Over the years, the city has had numerous problems with shark fishermen. The mayor says many of them caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the pier. They’ve also been disruptive and broken the law.

So city officials are now proposing some changes, including charging fees for using the pier. Many longtime fishermen don’t like it.

“You really don’t want to regulate law abiding fishermen, you want to regulate the idiots who go out there and screw things up,” said fisherman Rob Merlino.

City officials propose charging a fee if non-residents walk on the pier and the price would be higher if they want to fish.

They also propose installing a gate, a surveillance system, and closing down the pier late at night.

“They call it progress, no. I call it human greed,” said snowbird Jim Green.

“For the average person who walks the pier, they’re not destroying anything,” said Rabinowitz.

That’s not all. They also propose limiting the number of lines a fisherman can use. In recent months, the mayor has also publicly discussed the possibility of a shark fishing ban.

Many locals are concerned these proposed rules could hurt tourism.

“People who come out here who seriously fish, they’re not out here to drink. They’re not out here to vandalize. They’re out here to fish,” said Merlino.

The city council is drafting a final list of regulations and they will discuss whether to make them official at a meeting sometime in the next few months.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: