Concert brings holiday cheer to at-risk kids in Tampa Bay area

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 29th Annual Children’s Holiday Concerts, presented by The Steinbrenner Family and the New York Yankees, will be held this week.

The concert hopes to bring holiday cheer for free to more than 5,400 children from third to fifth grade from across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The Holiday Concert will be held on:

  • Tuesday, December 12, at 10:45 a.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall
  • Wednesday, December 13, at 10:45 a.m. at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Morsani Hall
  • Thursday, December 14, at 10:45 a.m. at the Mahaffey Theater

The concerts, which are intended to bring holiday spirit to at-risk children in the community, are hosted by John and Mary K. Wilson and will feature performances by the Florida Orchestra and Ballet Theater International, as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

Celebrity appearances include Yankees Greats Tino Martinez at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Andrew Schwaab and Larry Rothschild at the Straz Center and Adam Warren at the Mahaffey Theater who will all be reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The concerts are closed to the public and are free to all children scheduled to attend, who will also get free gifts.

More than 100,000 children have participated in the Steinbrenner Children’s Holiday Concert over the years.

