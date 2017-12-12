Cold weather shelter open in Citrus County Tuesday night

LECANTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold night shelter will be open in Lecanto Tuesday night.

The shelter is located at the Salvation Army at 712 S. School Avenue.

It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Those seeking shelter can go to any county bus stop at the last pickup time and the driver will drop off the person at the Salvation Army at no cost.

The person will be picked up the following morning and taken back to the same area.

The Salvation Army is monitoring the forecast and will know by noon tomorrow if the shelter will be open Wednesday night.

