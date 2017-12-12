Car stolen right out of Safety Harbor repair shop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County detectives are searching for the suspect who stole a car from a repair shop in Safety Harbor Monday morning.

Mindy Dougherty dropped her car off at the repair shop on Main Street around 9:35 a.m. to have her mirror fixed.

Dougherty said she received a call 15 minutes later from an employee telling her, her car was gone.

Surveillance shows two guys walk by the shop, one guy comes back in the doorway and stands there for a few seconds. Dougherty said the guy jumped in her car, backed out and took off.

Dougherty filed a report with the sheriff’s office.

Tuesday morning she received a call from a detective, saying her vehicle had been recovered.

Investigators found the car ditched on Sever Drive in Clearwater around 10:45 a.m., but the keys were not inside.

Dougherty said detectives told her moments later, another stolen vehicle was found nearby, with her keys inside that car.

A 16-year-old was arrested in this case and detectives say that person is connected to another case out of Clearwater.

No word yet if detectives have identified the second suspect is in this car theft incident.