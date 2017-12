WASHINGTON D.C. (WFLA/NBC News) – The halls of Capitol Hils were buzzing with holiday spirit during one of the nation’s hottest Christmas parties.

The furry friends of house members and staffers were dressed up in the holiday best to attend the bi-pawitsan, “Howliday Party.”

The pooches didn’t seem to care about party affiliation, they were just happy getting into the spirit of the season.