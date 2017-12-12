‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Winter Haven murder

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are searching for a suspect in a Winter Haven homicide.

Patrick Adam Thrower, 35, was shot to death at the intersection of Avenue J Northwest and 25th Street Northwest on Monday.

Deputies have identified the suspect in his death as 32-year-old Johnny Ray Owsley Jr.

Investigators say Owsley’s live-in girlfriend invited Thrower over on Monday. When Owsley came home, he confronted Thrower and told him to get out.

After both men left the home, deputies say Owsley shot Thrower. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Thrower with multiple gunshot wounds in his back and chest. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he later died.

Owsley left in a green Dodge pickup truck, but has since been seen driving a black 2004 Dodge Durango with Florida tag BTJS12. Owsley is described a 6-foot-tall white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

A warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Owsley. He is considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say you should not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.