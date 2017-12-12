Accused Seminole Heights killer pleads not guilty

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of four murders in Seminole Heights pleaded not guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday.

Attorneys for Howell Donaldson III filed the written plea at his Tuesday morning arraignment.

The state has not yet decided whether or not to seek the death penalty in the case. They say they will know by the next hearing on January 25.

State Attorney Andrew Warren said last Thursday that Donaldson was indicted on four counts of premeditated murder with a firearm in the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

Donaldson would have had the chance to enter a plea in person at his arraignment, but waived his right to appear. According to court paperwork, Donaldson’s waiver was made “freely, knowingly and voluntarily.”

