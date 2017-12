VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Venice Tuesday evening.

The accident happened on US-41 (Tamiami Trail) and Crane Road.

All northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail are currently blocked north of State Route 776 (Englewood Road.)

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office say sit is anticipated to be blocked for several hours, so motorists should use an alternate route.

