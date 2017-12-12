15-year-old Plant City girl goes missing from school

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 15-year-old Plant City girl is missing and endangered.

Tampa police said Zoe Warren was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday at the PACE Center for Girls on East Hillsborough Avenue.

They said that although she was seen at the PACE Center where she attends school, she did not attend classes on Monday.

She is not a habitual runaway.

She’s described as 5 feet tall, about 100 pounds, with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket with a Mountain Dew logo, blue jeans, and white slip-on shoes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Zoe Warren since Monday, or who has information regarding her whereabouts, should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

