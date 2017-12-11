WATCH: Giant panda can’t get enough of snow at National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — You may not like the cold weather that’s sweeping the east coast, but a giant panda at the National Zoo is thrilled!

Over the weekend, Mei Xiang was seen rolling around and somersaulting in the snow at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. Her adorable acrobats were caught on video and posted online, where it has since been liked and shared thousands of times.

The zoo says giant pandas are native to the cold climate and are more active in the wintertime.

Another video was posted Sunday showing red panda Asa and giant panda Bei Bei playing around in the snow.

The zoo released a statement over the weekend saying they are working to ensure all animals and visitors are healthy and comfortable as temperatures drop.

“Most of the animals at the Zoo are selected for their ability to thrive in Washington, D.C.’s year-round climate,” the statement reads.

