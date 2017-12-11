Surprise delivery: Daughter helps mom deliver baby in family’s toilet

(WOWT) Lareatha Rahn calls her newborn son Malikai her “miracle baby” after he survived a surprise delivery at home in the family’s toilet.

“For him to have fallen into the toilet and nothing to happen to him, it’s just a blessing. It really is,” she says.

Late Saturday night, two days past her due date, Rahn felt sudden, intense pressure in her abdomen as she went to use the restroom.

I just felt like I couldn’t get off the toilet… I couldn’t not push. I tried to hold it in and every time I did I felt strong contractions,” she says.

As Rahn pushed, she called 9-1-1 and then asked her 11 year-old daughter Lamya for help.

“At first I’m like, ‘No, I’m not delivering a baby. I’m not touching him after he comes out of you until he’s clean!'” Lamya recalls.

