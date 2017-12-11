Skyway 10k sold out, still accepting volunteers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Registration for the Skyway 10k run across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is closed.

The event reached its maximum 7,000 participant capacity only five days after being announced. The event will be held on March 4.

Anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring the 10k can still do so by going online or emailing info@skyway10k.com.

The run will begin on I-275 at the area area just south of the bridge and end at the rest area on the north side of the bridge, a total of 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles.

All proceeds from the event will support the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides 100 percent of funds raised to projects that help military families.

