PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police are looking to identify a suspect who is seen on video taking a package from the front door of a home.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The suspect is seen walking off down the street with the package, which contained a laptop computer.

Anyone with information on the identity of whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.

