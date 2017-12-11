PHOTOS: Tampa Bay area pets bundle up for the cold weather

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Baby, it’s cold outside! The winter weather is a hard adjustment for everyone, but it can be especially rough on pets.

Snow, rain, ice and a temperature swinging forecast could put your fur-babies at risk this holiday season.

While people typically bundle up to face the elements, we often forget our four-legged friends don’t have the luxury of layering on waterproof boots, warm hats and toasty mittens without our help.

The Humane Society has a few tips to protect your pets during Florida’s chilly time.

Keep pets sheltered. Don’t leave furry friends outdoors when the temperature drops. Bundle up. Just like humans, exposed skin on dog noses, ears and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia during extreme cold snaps. Gain a winter body. Pets who spend significant time outdoors on walks need more to eat in the winter since keeping warm depletes energy. Protect outdoor animals. Cars are one of many hazards to small animals — warm engines in parked cars attract cats and small wildlife, who may crawl up under the hood. To avoid injuring any hidden animals, bang on your car’s hood to scare them away before starting your engine. Speak out. If you encounter a pet left in the cold, find the owner or an animal service to let them know you’re concerned.

