CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was injured in an accident in Clearwater Monday afternoon.

The vehicle versus pedestrian accident occurred at State Road 580 and McMullen Booth Road.

The adult woman was flown from the scene by medical helicopter.

Clearwater police say to expect traffic delays and to avoid the area.

The westbound lanes of State Road 580 at the intersection are mostly affected.