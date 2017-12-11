Missing sheriff’s office K9 found dead in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing K9 from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was found dead on Monday.

K9 Edo went missing Friday night after he escaped his latched kennel in his handler’s garage. Investigators do not know how he got out, but say the garage door was open due to the cooler weather.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday morning on Facebook that they were “heartbroken” to report that K9 Edo was found dead in North Port.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received from the community while searching for K9 Edo, both in North Port and Charlotte County,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “This was not the outcome we had hoped for, and our thoughts and prayers are with the handler and his family at this time.”

Investigators are working to figure out if K9 Edo got out or was removed from his kennel.

K9 Edo served the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

